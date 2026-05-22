‘Ease Of Living, Doing Business’: PM Modi Calls Meet With Ministers Fruitful, Focuses On Viksit Bharat Dream

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed about a "fruitful" meeting of the Council of Ministers, which was held to discuss reforms aimed at improving the ease of living and ease of doing business while advancing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said ministers exchanged perspectives and best practices during the meeting.

"Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living, 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi posted.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers at Seva Teerth in the national capital.

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According to a BJP leader, "During the meeting, presentations were made by several key ministries, including Agriculture, Forest, Labour, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, External Affairs, Commerce, and Power."

Addressing the ministers, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for faster decision-making and efficient governance. He stressed that files should move quickly without unnecessary delays and called for maximising productivity in the minimum time. He also urged ministries to bring greater simplicity in governance and place a stronger focus on reforms.

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Reiterating the government's long-term vision, the Prime Minister said that "Viksit Bharat 2047" is not merely a slogan but the government's commitment. Ministries that ranked lower in performance evaluations were advised to take corrective measures and improve their functioning.

The Prime Minister also directed ministers to actively reach out to the public and highlight the achievements of the government over the past 12 years.

According to sources, the meeting was viewed as an important midterm stocktaking of the government's performance. The high-level gathering was attended by Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and ministers of state.