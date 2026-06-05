Ebola Scare in India: Ugandan Woman Isolated in Jaipur, Test Results Awaited

Rajasthan: A suspected case of Ebola virus disease has been reported in Rajasthan after a foreign national visiting the State from Uganda exhibited Ebola-like symptoms, prompting health authorities to activate precautionary protocols while awaiting laboratory confirmation. The woman from Uganda who arrived in Jaipur from Sharjah on Friday morning was flagged during routine airport screening after exhibiting symptoms consistent with Ebola virus disease. She has since been admitted to RUHS Hospital in Jaipur and placed in strict isolation.

Samples from the woman are being sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for testing. The Health Department is on high alert following the detection of symptoms associated with the dangerous virus. Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Superintendent Anil Gupta stated that the Ebola virus has not yet been confirmed.

The infection can only be confirmed once the report is received. The report is expected by this evening or tomorrow morning. On Thursday, a Sudanese national who arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, after airport health officials detected fever during thermal screening of international passengers, according to a Gandhi Hospital official. The samples of the patient have been collected and have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for testing.

The Central Government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in Congo and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola Virus Disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

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Further, the WHO IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at Points of Entry to "detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection" while also "discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection". Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.

Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. Earlier on Tuesday, India delivered critical medical aid to Uganda via the C-17 Globemaster III of the Indian Air Force. Sharing visuals of the immediate medical assistance provided by India, the Indian Air Force underlined in a post on X how the mission demonstrates its response capabilities during humanitarian contingencies.

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"An IAF C-17 Globemaster-III airlifted critical medical aid from New Delhi to Uganda on 02 Jun 26 to combat the Ebola virus outbreak," it said. India has extended urgent medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support their Ebola response efforts in response to a request received from the African Union Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said in a statement that India's support is tailored to meet the needs of the Africa CDC to contain the Ebola outbreak in some parts of Africa, and to strengthen public health preparedness and regional response capacities. The MEA informed that as an urgent response, the first tranche of about 2.5 tons of urgent medical supplies was dispatched on May 24 to Kampala, Uganda, comprising protective gear, medical monitoring equipment, essential medicines and supplements.