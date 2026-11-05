EC Announces Electoral Roll Revision In 6 States, UTs; Final Lists To Be Published On January 21

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories, including Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. The final electoral rolls under the exercise will be published on January 21, 2027.

The revision will cover Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Chandigarh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The exercise aims to ensure that eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, are included in the electoral rolls.

The Commission has also made provisions for advance applications from individuals who will turn 18 on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027, allowing prospective voters to apply ahead of their respective qualifying dates.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will be completed by November 20. The draft electoral rolls will subsequently be published on November 30.

Advertisement

Voters will be able to submit claims and objections regarding the draft rolls between November 30 and December 30. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 21, 2027.

The qualifying date for the revision is January 1, 2027. The exercise will be conducted under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Advertisement

The Election Commission has directed the chief secretaries of the concerned states and Union Territories to ensure that adequate manpower and resources are made available to complete the revision within the stipulated timeline.

The exercise is intended to facilitate the enrolment of eligible citizens who may have been left out of the electoral rolls, while also providing an opportunity for young voters approaching the qualifying age to register.