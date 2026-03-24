'ECI-BJP Nexus Wants To Take Away People's Voting Rights': CM Mamata Banerjee On SIR Process In West Bengal

Kolkata: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange during two separate but equally contentious hearings involving the State of West Bengal: the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing a central probe, and the ongoing crisis surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has again criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging that a nexus between the Election Commission of India and the BJP is attempting to strip people of their voting rights.

"This ECI-BJP nexus wants to take away people's voting rights. This ECI notification, with the BJP symbol on it, is not exclusively for Kerala; it clearly mentions 'all states and UTs'. What does this mean? You cannot just shrug off responsibility by calling it a clerical error," said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister further alleged that supplementary voter lists have not been made available at the block and district levels, and claimed that the number of deaths linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has now surpassed 200.

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"Now the cat is out of the bag. The EC's notification clearly carries the BJP's symbol. The ECI-BJP nexus is evident to everyone, so why the backdoor politics anymore? Why was the supplementary list published at night? The lists have still not been put up in blocks and districts; people are still unaware of their voting status. Even yesterday, two people committed suicide. The number of SIR-related deaths is now almost above 200," said Banerjee.

She also contended that while the Election Commission of India (ECI) added more names to the rolls following the Supreme Court's intervention, the process remains opaque and lacks transparency.

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"Whatever names have been added to the supplementary list have only been added as a result of our case in the SC. Why does the ECI fear publishing the full list with clarity? It must be because the ECI isn't entirely truthful and transparent; otherwise, this wouldn't have taken so long, especially after the judges finished their work long ago. Why did the ECI need 6-7 days to publish the list? Was this time used to add voters of a specific party to the list? All of this will become clear only once the full list is published," added Banerjee.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further declared that the SIR process will permanently end the nexus between the BJP and the ECI.

"On the supplementary list still not being published in entirety: I have the same questions about why this is so. I've received information that the list will only be announced once I reach Siliguri. I don't understand this political vendetta or why people are being cheated and misled by the EC. Nobody has the authority to take away people's voting rights. This torturous SIR will be the end of the BJP-ECI nexus," said Banerjee.

Hence, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Banerjee called for all political parties to unite against alleged "autocratic one-party rule" and the partisan use of central agencies in the elections.

She emphasised that such a collective effort is essential to ensure that the electoral process remains free and fair in the country.

"Now I request all political parties to come together and fight against the autocratic one-party rule and its agencies, and to ensure that elections are free and fair. I'm not asking for political support from any party; it is entirely to save and protect democracy and the Constitution. It's time to forget political differences. You don't need to stand by me, but standing by the people is of utmost importance right now," added Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lambasted the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, calling it "Nirmam" (ruthless), and accusing it of stalling development and prioritising political interests over public welfare.

Addressing a Summit in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "West Bengal used to be a hub of culture, education, industry, and trade at one time. In the last 11 years, the central government has invested a large amount in the development of West Bengal, but unfortunately, there is such a ruthless government there that is putting the brakes on development."

He alleged that several key welfare schemes have not been implemented effectively in the state.

"The Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Surya Ghar Bijli scheme, PM Awas scheme, and schemes launched for tea plantation workers have been put on hold. That is to say, the ruthless government is giving more priority to its political interests than to development and public welfare," PM Modi said.