ECI Clears Plantation Records as Identity Proof for Voter Enrolment in Seven Districts of North Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the use of tea garden and cinchona plantation employment records as valid documents for identity and residence for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in seven districts of north Bengal, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday.

The ECI letter dated January 11, shared by Adhikari, stated that the Commission has conveyed its no objection to accepting tea garden and cinchona plantation records as documents for SIR 2026 in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur, officials said.

In a post on social media platform X, Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, described the decision as a “major victory” for what he termed the long-neglected voices of the region.

Addressing the decision in his post, Adhikari said: “This approval applies to the districts of North Bengal, where our hardworking tribal & forest-dwelling people and plantation workers have long been deprived of their democratic rights due to documentation hurdles and the state government's negligence”.

He also urged eligible voters in these areas to use their plantation employment records to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls, adding that voting rights are fundamental to democracy.

According to official sources, the decision will benefit residents of seven north Bengal districts, where a significant portion of the population is engaged in tea garden and plantation work. Many workers in these areas face difficulties producing standard residential or identity documents, often leading to their exclusion from the electoral rolls.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also welcomed the decision of recognising employment records of Tea Gardens and Cinchona Gardens as valid proof of identity and residence for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In a post on X, he said "This is not just an administrative decision, it is a restoration of dignity and voting rights to thousands who were deliberately kept out of the system".

Under the new provision, employment records maintained by tea estates and plantations-including documents issued by garden authorities can now be submitted as proof of ordinary residence during voter registration and verification processes. The approval applies specifically to workers and their family members residing within plantation areas.