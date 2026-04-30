Will QR Codes Replace Paper Badges? Check How ECI Is 'Digitally Fencing' 2026 Assembly Results?

In a significant move to enhance the integrity and security of the electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the implementation of a QR-based Identification System for all personnel entering counting centres.

This high-tech measure is designed to eliminate unauthorised access and streamline the movement of officials and counting agents during the high-stakes counting phase of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The initiative comes as part of a broader technological overhaul by the ECI to ensure that the counting day, often the most sensitive period of the election cycle, remains transparent and free from security breaches.

How does the QR System work?

Under this new protocol, every authorised individual, including counting supervisors, micro-observers, and counting agents representing various political parties, will be issued a unique Digital Identity Card.

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These cards feature an encrypted QR code that contains the individual’s demographic details, photograph, and specific hall assignment.

Upon arrival at the counting centre, personnel must present their digital or physical ID at the entry points.

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Security personnel, largely drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), will use handheld scanners to verify the QR code against the ECI’s central database in real-time.

Only when the digital handshake is successful will the turnstile or security gate allow entry.

Three-Tier Security Cordon

The QR system will be integrated into the existing three-tier cordoning system maintained at all counting premises:

Outer Cordon: A 100-meter pedestrian zone where initial manual checks occur.

Middle Cordon: Located at the gate of the counting premise, where the first level of QR scanning and frisking by State Armed Police takes place.

Inner Cordon: Positioned at the door of the actual counting hall. Here, a final QR scan ensures that an agent or official is entering the correct assigned hall, preventing cross-movement between assembly constituencies.

Human Error and Impersonation

By shifting from traditional paper-based badges to QR-verified IDs, the ECI aims to eliminate the risk of impersonation and the use of forged documents.

The system also maintains an automated digital log of every entry and exit, providing a precise audit trail that can be reviewed in case of any disputes.

"This is about precision and trust," stated an ECI official. "The QR-based system ensures that only those mandated by law are in the room when the EVMs are unsealed. It adds a layer of 'digital fencing' to our physical security."