ECI Orders Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in 17 States and UTs
The States and Union Territories covered under the directive are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of their electoral rolls under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as January 1, 2027.
The States and Union Territories covered under the directive are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
The Commission clarified that the schedule for the Special Summary Revision in those States and Union Territories where a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is currently underway or has recently been completed will be announced separately at a later date.
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