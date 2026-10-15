ECI Orders Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in 17 States and UTs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of their electoral rolls under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as January 1, 2027.

The States and Union Territories covered under the directive are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.