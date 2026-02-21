ECI Publishes Final Voter Lists For Chhattisgarh, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar After SIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday published the final voter list for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Chhattisgarh after completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The ECI stated that the revision exercise involved “100% physical verification of electors” through enumeration forms delivered and collected personally by Booth Level Officers (BLOS). It added that this intensive exercise resulted in the identification and deletion of a substantial number of ineligible electors, including deceased persons, electors who have permanently shifted to other States/UTs and cases of duplicate enrolments.

In Chhattisgarh, a total of 1,87,30,914 voters are registered in the revised voter list. This is a net increase of 2,34,994 voters as compared to the draft list. The SIR campaign was launched in the state on October 27, 2025 and continued for four months. Objections related to the inclusion or exclusion of names and correction of data was held between December 23, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

In Goa, a total of 10,84,992 voters are registered in the revised voter list. As of October 2025, there were a total of 11,85,034 voters on the list. The ECI detailed that 1,00,042 names were removed because of the following reasons:

Death- 25,574 individuals

Untraceable- 29,729 individuals

Permanently shifted out of state- 40,469 people

Already enrolled- 1,997 people

Others- 2,273 people

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a total of 2,58,040 voters are registered in the revised voter list. Out of the 3,10,404 electors enrolled in the list as on 27 October, 2025, a total of 64,014 ineligible electors were removed in the draft roll. Subsequently, the statutory period for filing claims and objections was conducted, during which 16,919 were added and 5,269 ineligible electors were deleted. Accordingly, the final electoral roll has been published with the names of 2,58,040 voters.