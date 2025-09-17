Updated 17 September 2025 at 17:04 IST
ECI Revises Guidelines to Make EVM Ballot Papers More Readable: Here's All You Need to Know
The ECI has updated its guidelines for EVM ballot papers, making them more readable and voter-friendly. The new design will feature color photographs of candidates, with their faces occupying three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility.
New Delhi: In a significant move to improve the clarity and readability of ballot papers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised its guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. The new rules, which are part of 28 initiatives by the ECI in the last six months, will see the introduction of color photographs of candidates on EVM ballot papers for the very first time.
The revised guidelines aim to make the voting process more accessible and transparent for all citizens. Key changes include:
- Color Photographs: Candidate photographs will now be printed in color on the EVM ballot paper. To ensure better visibility, the candidate's face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space.
- Prominent Serial Numbers: Serial numbers for candidates and NOTA will be displayed more prominently using the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for enhanced clarity.
- Uniform Font: To maintain consistency and easy readability, the names of all candidates and NOTA will be printed in the same font type and size.
- Paper Specifications: The new EVM ballot papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper. For the Assembly elections, a specific pink-colored paper will be used.
Bihar to Be the First State to Implement New Guidelines
The updated EVM ballot papers will be rolled out in the upcoming elections, starting with Bihar. This initiative is particularly timely as the state is preparing for its legislative assembly elections, which are scheduled for October-November 2025. The ECI's decision to implement the new guidelines in Bihar first underscores its commitment to modernizing the electoral process and ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for voters in one of India's most significant electoral events.
