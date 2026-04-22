ECI Sends Notice To Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Over 'Terrorist' Remark Against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his “terrorist” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The central body has given Kharge 24 hours to explain his stand.

Kharge's Controversial Remark

While criticising AIADMK's alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kharge said, “How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join Modi? He is a terrorist. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy.”

Shortly after calling PM Modi a “terrorist”, Kharge clarified on his remarks, saying that he meant to say that the Prime Minister was “terrorising” people.

“He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands,” Kharge said.

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