‘Finalise Preparations for Nationwide SIR’: ECI Wraps Up 2-Day Conference with CEOs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently concluded its crucial two-day conference with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from across the country to assess the SIR preparedness. The event was held at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in the national capital of New Delhi.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, led the proceedings. Their main instruction to the CEOs was clear: immediately finalize preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). This is a part of ECI’s comprehensive process for revising voter lists to ensure they are accurate ahead of elections in the country.

Focus on accuracy and poll readiness

During the conference, ECI senior staff provided detailed presentations to guide the CEOs through the SIR process, and all outstanding questions were answered. A key part of the meeting involved reviewing the progress states have made in cross-checking current electors against the voter records from the last revision. This ensures no eligible voter is missed.

The Commission also held separate, one-on-one sessions with the CEOs of five states and union territories, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal, which are headed to polls soon.

This conference was an important follow-up to a preparedness meeting held in September 2025, demonstrating the ECI's continuous commitment to maintaining precise and timely electoral records across the nation.