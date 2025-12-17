Updated 17 December 2025 at 10:03 IST
ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Close Aide Saumya Chaurasia in Rs 3,200 Crore Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Saumya Chaurasia, a former aide of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the Rs 3,200 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam after extensive questioning, revealing crucial information about illegal transactions and government misuse.
- India News
- 2 min read
Chhattisgarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took major action in the alleged Rs 3,200 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam by arresting Saumya Chaurasia, a close aide of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Chaurasia, who earlier served as Deputy Secretary to Bhupesh Baghel during the Congress-led government, was summoned to the ED office in Raipur on Tuesday morning for questioning. After nearly seven hours of interrogation, the agency placed her under arrest.
Notably, Chaurasia was recently released on bail in connection with the coal levy scam, in which she had earlier spent time in judicial custody.
According to officials, the ED questioned her extensively over her alleged role in the liquor scam, which is believed to involve large-scale illegal transactions, commissions, and misuse of government machinery in the liquor trade.
Advertisement
Sources said that during the interrogation, the agency received crucial information related to illegal money flows and the operational structure of the alleged scam. The ED maintains that the magnitude of the alleged irregularities made it necessary to arrest Chaurasia for further investigation.
The ED is scheduled to produce Saumya Chaurasia before a special court in Raipur on Wednesday at around 11 am.
Advertisement
The Chhattisgarh liquor scam is being probed as a major financial irregularity, with investigators estimating the total proceeds of crime at around ₹3,200 crore. The case continues to widen as central agencies intensify their investigation into the alleged nexus between officials, intermediaries, and political figures during the previous state government’s tenure.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 17 December 2025 at 10:03 IST