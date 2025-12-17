ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Close Aide Saumya Chaurasia in Rs 3,200 Crore Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

ED on Tuesday took major action in the alleged ₹3,200 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam by arresting Saumya Chaurasia, a close aide of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. | Image: Republic

Chhattisgarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took major action in the alleged Rs 3,200 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam by arresting Saumya Chaurasia, a close aide of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chaurasia, who earlier served as Deputy Secretary to Bhupesh Baghel during the Congress-led government, was summoned to the ED office in Raipur on Tuesday morning for questioning. After nearly seven hours of interrogation, the agency placed her under arrest.

Notably, Chaurasia was recently released on bail in connection with the coal levy scam, in which she had earlier spent time in judicial custody.

According to officials, the ED questioned her extensively over her alleged role in the liquor scam, which is believed to involve large-scale illegal transactions, commissions, and misuse of government machinery in the liquor trade.

Sources said that during the interrogation, the agency received crucial information related to illegal money flows and the operational structure of the alleged scam. The ED maintains that the magnitude of the alleged irregularities made it necessary to arrest Chaurasia for further investigation.

The ED is scheduled to produce Saumya Chaurasia before a special court in Raipur on Wednesday at around 11 am.

