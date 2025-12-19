ED Arrests Former Deputy Secretary To Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel In Liquor Scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said on Friday. ED's Raipur zonal office arrested Saumya on December 16.

She was produced before the special PMLA court, Raipur, which granted ED custody for three days till today (December 19). ED investigation revealed that Saumya allegedly received proceeds of crime worth approximately Rs 115.5 crore. Furthermore, ED said, evidence collected in the form of digital records, seized material, and written statements establishes that Saumya was an active accomplice of the liquor syndicate.

"Digital evidence confirms Saumya Chaurasia's role as the central coordinating figure and intermediary between key members of the syndicate, including Anil Tuteja and Chaitanya Baghel, thereby facilitating the generation and laundering of illicit funds. Also, recovered chats reveal her involvement in the initial organisation of the syndicate, including assistance in placing Arun Pati Tripathi and Niranjan Das in crucial positions within the Excise Department," said the ED in a statement.

Earlier, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, former excise department officer Arun Pati Tripathi, Kawasi Lakhma (MLA and then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh), and Chaitanya Baghel (son of Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel) were arrested by the ED in the matter. ED initiated an investigation on a First Information Report FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Police investigation has revealed that the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam caused a massive loss to the State Exchequer and generated more than Rs 2,500 crore of Proceeds of Crime (POC), enriching the beneficiaries through scheduled offences.