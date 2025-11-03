ED Chennai Office, VHM Hospital Receive Second Bomb Threat in 3 days, Probe Underway

Chennai: A bomb threat email sent to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday morning sparked a security alert at the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s Southern Regional Office in Shastri Bhawan, Chennai.

The email, sent from an unknown address muppallakshmanrao@mail2tor.email had the subject line: 'Blasts Soon in VHM Hospital and ED Office in Shastri Bhawan'. The email warned of explosions at both the ED office on Haddows Road and the VHM Hospital in Saligramam.

“Today, before Noon, Dr. Kalai Kathiravan along with VHM Hospital will be blasted using c4 PENT IEDs. Thanks to the hospital setting the chemicals ingredients were easy to mix. This is our guerilla instinct-based determination to protect our Dravidian Assets,” the threat email read.

The threat message also stated that a Remote Control Systems (RCS) Galileo app has been placed at the office premises. “The app was bought by Jaffar Sait IPS and K Radhakrishnan IPS from HackingTeam Italy. The CEO Mr. David Vincenzetti has turned whistleblower and has accepted the spyware sale. This app will auto detonate 2 RDX IEDs in your office washrooms which was planted recently. Let this be a lesson for anyone who disturbs the Dravidian Fund Flow,” the email further read.

Second Threat Email in 3 Days

Notably, this is the second such threat received by the agency in recent times. Earlier, on October 31, the Director General of Police (DGP)'s office in Chennai had received a similar threat email, which later turned out to be a hoax. The threat email was immediately shared with senior ED officials and Chennai Police and teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squad, and local police personnel reached the Shastri Bhawan premises around 8:40 AM. While all staff members were evacuated, a thorough search was conducted.

According to the reports, the Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) team began its inspection at 10:30 AM in the presence of senior ED officers, including the Special Director (Southern Region) and Additional Director (CEZO–I). The search lasted for about an hour, covering every section of the third floor and the surrounding areas. Police later confirmed that no suspicious objects or explosive materials were found, and the premises were later declared safe.

