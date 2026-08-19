ED Conducts Multi-City Raids on Premises Linked to Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan and Jauhar University

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched coordinated raids across ten locations linked to senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan. The crackdowns span multiple sites in Rampur, Saharanpur, and Delhi.

The crackdown is centred on allegations regarding the illegal utilisation and diversion of "black money" in the construction and financing of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

Focus on Jauhar Trust and University Financials

The searches are conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Specifically targeted premises operated by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and key administrative buildings within the university campus.

Investigators accompanied by central security forces descended on the locations early Wednesday morning to search offices and retrieve financial documentation.

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Officials said the investigation pertains to alleged “diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent utilisation, including for creation of assets of the university and trust.”

"The investigation has also revealed financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust and contractors allegedly benefiting from Government contracts diverted funds towards the trust and university, including substantial donations and construction works," said the officials.

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Dozens of Cases Shared with Central Agency

According to the officials, the searches are aimed at tracing the proceeds of crime, financial records, documents and digital evidence relating to the diversion and utilisation of government funds.

A detailed dossier containing dozens of criminal cases registered against Azam Khan—ranging from land grabbing and financial irregularities to misuse of official position- was previously shared with the ED to assess money laundering angles.