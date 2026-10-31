ED Detains Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan in Money Laundering Case Minutes After Release From Jail

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur in connection with an old money laundering case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development comes shortly after Khan was released from jail earlier on Saturday. His detention by the central agency has drawn attention as it follows his release after a prolonged period in custody.

The Allahabad High Court has granted relief to former Cabinet Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and his son, former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, in the two PAN card case. The Court had previously reserved its order after hearing applications seeking a stay on their conviction, suspension of their sentences, and the grant of interim bail.

According to the available information, the Enforcement Directorate has apprehended Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with its ongoing money-laundering investigation relating to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Advertisement