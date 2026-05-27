ED Files Chargesheet Against Al-Falah University Chairman in Rs 47 Crore Delhi Land Grab Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached a major milestone in its probe into the "fraudulent" acquisition of land for Al-Falah University. The federal agency has filed a formal prosecution complaint, or chargesheet, naming the group’s chairman, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, alongside two others and the Tarbia Education Foundation—a private trust under Siddiqui's control.

The chargesheet was submitted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, within three months of arresting the primary suspects.

Allegations of Forged Land Documents in Delhi

The federal agency has charged Siddiqui, Vinod Kumar, Shriom Chauhan, and the Tarbia Education Foundation with "fraudulent in the acquisition of land bearing Khasra No. 792 situated at Delhi's Madanpur Khadar village through forged and fabricated documents, including General Powers of Attorney (GPA) and other title documents."

According to the ED, the GPAs used to transfer the land to the Tarbia Education Foundation were dated January 7, 2004. However, investigators discovered a major discrepancy: multiple individual landowners named in the paperwork had actually passed away decades prior to that year.

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How the Alleged Plot Unfolded

The money laundering probe stems from multiple initial FIRs registered by the Delhi Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860, concerning the illegal acquisition of land. The individual accused had previously been arrested by the agency during its ongoing investigation.

The ED stated that its probe exposed how the accused, "Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and others conspired to forge signatures and thumb impressions of original land owners to illegally grab the land."

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Furthermore, the agency noted, "Investigation has also revealed that the GPAs were forged in the year 2012-13 just before the transfer of property to Tarbia Education Foundation."

Financial Trail and Previous Scrutiny

To make the acquisition look legitimate, the chargesheet alleges that Siddiqui set up a complex financial facade. The ED detailed that Siddiqui created a appearance of legitimate banking transactions to disguise the land grab, working in close connivance with the other accused.

The agency further stated that "cash transactions were carried out by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui for this illegal land grabbing", adding that "the proceeds of crime involved in the matter have been quantified at Rs 47.76 crore."

As part of the enforcement action, the ED has officially attached the Madanpur Khadar land. The property, valued at Rs 45.84 crore, was being illegally held by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and the Tarbia Education Foundation.