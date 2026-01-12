ED Moves Supreme Court, Accuses West Bengal CM, Top Cops Of Obstructing Search, Seeks CBI Probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into what it calls a "grave and unprecedented obstruction" of its lawful search operations, alleging that the West Bengal Chief Minister, along with senior police officials, forcibly entered search premises, snatched incriminating documents and digital devices, and illegally restrained ED officers during an ongoing money-laundering probe linked to the coal smuggling case.

In its writ petition under Article 32, the ED has prayed for directions to the CBI to register FIRs and conduct an independent investigation into the events of January 8, 2026, when its officers were conducting searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the residence of Pratik Jain in Kolkata and the office premises of Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd.

The agency has further sought immediate seizure, sealing, forensic preservation, and restoration of all documents and electronic devices allegedly seized by the state authorities, as well as a restraint order on the West Bengal police from interfering in PMLA proceedings.

According to the ED, its officers were lawfully conducting searches in connection with a multi-state coal smuggling and money-laundering investigation involving proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 2,742 crore, when the Chief Minister, accompanied by the Director General of Police, Kolkata Police Commissioner and a large police contingent, allegedly “barged into the premises, intimidated officers, placed them under wrongful restraint, and forcibly removed seized material including laptops, mobile phones and documents.”

The petition alleges that these acts constitute theft, robbery, dacoity, criminal trespass, obstruction of public servants, destruction of evidence and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The ED has also accused the state machinery of registering multiple "malicious and retaliatory FIRs" against ED officers immediately after the search, claiming these were aimed at criminally intimidating investigators and derailing the probe.

It has sought transfer of all such FIRs to the CBI and protection for its officers from coercive action, citing statutory immunity under Section 67 of the PMLA.

Highlighting the breakdown of constitutional remedies, the ED told the Supreme Court that its attempt to seek relief before the Calcutta High Court became "illusory" after an orchestrated ruckus inside the courtroom, which forced the judge to adjourn the matter after recording that the environment was not conducive to hearing.

The agency has alleged that the disturbance was mobilised through WhatsApp groups by supporters of the ruling party to prevent judicial scrutiny.