Published 17:11 IST, January 30th 2025
ED Names K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Wife In MUDA Scam Report
The ED named Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the alleged MUDA scam report.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
ED Names K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Wife In MUDA Scam Report | Image: PTI
Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, named Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the alleged MUDA scam report.
More details awaited
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:11 IST, January 30th 2025