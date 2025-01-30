sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Salwan Momika | Washington DC Plane Crash | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Gaza Ceasefire | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row |

Published 17:11 IST, January 30th 2025

ED Names K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Wife In MUDA Scam Report

The ED named Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the alleged MUDA scam report.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
ED Names K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Wife In MUDA Scam Report | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, named Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the alleged MUDA scam report.

More details awaited

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:11 IST, January 30th 2025