ED Raids 20 Places In Maharashtra, Gujarat, In Transnational Narcotics Trafficking Syndicate Run By Dawood's Aide Salim Dola

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting massive search operations at 20 locations across Maharashtra and Gujarat in connection with a money laundering investigation against a transnational organised narcotics trafficking syndicate operated by recently extradited Salim Ismail Dola and his associates.

The searches are continued in Maharashtra's Mumbai, and Gujarat's Surat, Ankleshwar and Rajkot under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Central government extradited Salim Dola last month from Turkey. He is a close aide of Dawood and operates a transnational network of drugs.

ED's Mumbai zonal office started the search operation early Tuesday at premises linked to suppliers of precursor chemicals, intermediaries engaged in chemical trading, traffickers involved in the manufacture and distribution of the synthetic narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD), hawala operators, and persons holding benami properties acquired from proceeds generated through the organised drug syndicate.

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Officials said the PMLA investigation was initiated in the matter on the basis of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered across Mumbai against Salim Dola and others for offences relating to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

As per ED investigation conducted so far, the existence of a highly organised trans-national criminal network engaged in procurement of precursor chemicals, clandestine manufacture of Mephedrone (MD), interstate transportation and distribution of narcotic drugs, international trafficking of narcotic substances, collection and layering of proceeds of crime through hawala channels, and acquisition of movable and immovable assets in the names of associates and other persons has come into light.

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