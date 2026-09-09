ED Raids Over 18 Locations Linked to Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi Over Excise Irregularities

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at around 18 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the issuance of liquor and bar licences in Karnataka.

The premises searched include properties linked to Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his daughter, Congress MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, officials said. Jarkiholi's residence in Bengaluru's Dollars Colony was also among the locations searched.

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the issuance of 18 bar licences. According to reports, the ED is examining allegations that Jarkiholi used his influence to facilitate the licences and that proceeds generated through the alleged irregularities were subsequently routed or transferred abroad.

The ED's searches are spread across Bengaluru, Belagavi and locations in Maharashtra. According to reports, five searches were being conducted in Bengaluru, while premises linked to Jarkiholi's brother-in-law Manjunath were also covered. Manjunath had earlier come under the agency's scanner in connection with the alleged excise irregularities.

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The latest action follows an earlier round of ED searches in June in connection with alleged corruption and financial irregularities in Karnataka's Excise Department. At that time, the agency searched around 18 locations across Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi, including premises linked to Y Manjunath, an additional commissioner in the Excise Department and Jarkiholi's brother-in-law.

The earlier investigation was initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a Lokayukta Police FIR. The ED has been examining the alleged financial trail arising from irregularities in the Excise Department.

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According to reports, the agency had earlier detected around Rs 3 crore in alleged illegal foreign funds and is now examining whether money generated through the alleged irregular issuance of licences was laundered or transferred outside India. Investigators are expected to scrutinise documents and electronic records recovered during the searches to establish the financial trail and determine the roles of those under investigation.

As per reports, approximately 18 premises were being searched in Wednesday's operation, including properties linked to Priyanka Jarkiholi, who represents the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Further details of the searches and any seizures were awaited.