Egypt Seeks to Advance Military Production Ties With India

Cairo: Egypt’s Minister of State for Military Production, Mohamed Salah El-Din, held discussions with India’s Ambassador to Cairo, Suresh K. Reddy, to explore opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation in manufacturing and technology. The meeting, held at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, highlighted Egypt’s commitment to expanding military and civilian industrial capabilities through strategic partnerships with India.

Salah El-Din outlined the ministry’s extensive industrial network, which includes companies specializing in military equipment, information systems, construction, and technical training. He emphasized the ministry’s dual role in meeting defense sector demands while contributing to civilian industries and national development projects.

The minister also praised India’s advancements in technology and digital infrastructure, pointing to potential collaboration in fields such as digital transformation and data management through Tewya Technology, a ministry-affiliated firm.

The minister highlighted existing joint ventures between Egyptian and Indian companies, including partnerships with Ashok Leyland in diesel engine production and Bajaj in manufacturing the eco-friendly “Qute” vehicle. He expressed Egypt’s eagerness to expand cooperation by localizing advanced technologies, enhancing domestic production, and facilitating knowledge exchange between Egyptian and Indian firms.

Salah El-Din also invited Indian companies to participate in the upcoming EDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Cairo, underscoring Egypt’s commitment to showcasing its defense and industrial capabilities.

Ambassador Reddy acknowledged Egypt’s strategic importance as an investment hub, citing its geographic advantage, skilled workforce, and infrastructure development. He affirmed the interest of Indian companies in strengthening ties with Egypt’s military production sector and proposed increased technical exchanges to identify new areas of collaboration. Both sides emphasized the potential for growth in defense manufacturing, technology transfer, and joint industrial projects, reinforcing the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.