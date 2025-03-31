sb.scorecardresearch
  Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Traffic Advisory Announced for Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru | Check Details

Updated March 31st 2025, 09:21 IST

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Traffic Advisory Announced for Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru | Check Details

A traffic advisory has been issued across several cities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today; take a look at the restrictions in Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
New Delhi: India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, on March 31, as the crescent moon has been seen in different parts of the country on March 30; marking the end of Ramadan. Ahead of the prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr today, a traffic advisory has been issued for several cities across the country, including Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. 

Take a look at the complete list of restrictions and diversions announced by the traffic police…

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Noida Traffic Advisory Issued - Check Diversions

The Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, to ensure smooth traffic during the time of the Eid prayers today. The advisory will remain in place from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. Diversions have been announced at the following locations - 

  1. Sector 6 Police Chowki Tiraaha
  2. Dadri Kasba Tiraaha
  3. Gold Chakkar Chowk
  4. Bans Balli Market Tiraaha
  5. Sandeep Paper Mill
  6. Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk
  7. Harola Chowk
  8. Kasba Kasna at Aichhar Chowk
  9. Jhundpura Chowk

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for Eid 2025

A traffic advisory has also been announced in Hyderabad, in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Masab Tank Hockey Grounds, Mir Alam Eidgah and the Zoo Park. The restrictions will remain in place from 7:00 am to 11:30 am. The affected areas include -

  1. Shastripuram
  2. Danamma Huts
  3. Nawab Saheb Kunta
  4. Bahadurpura
  5. Kalapather

Road Restrictions As Part of Bengaluru Traffic Advisory for Eid-ul-Fitr

Apart from Noida and Hyderabad, the Bengal Traffic Police has also issued an advisory, to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers that are expected to be attended by thousands of people, at 10 am. Road restrictions have been specifically announced near Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road. Traffic will remain prohibited on the following routes -

  1. Sai Ram Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction
  2. Sagar Hospital Junction to BG Road's Gurappanapalya Junction
  3. The road to Gurappanapalya Junction from the 39th Cross Road-Reddy Hospital Junction

Diversions have also been announced in the Bengaluru traffic advisory - 

  1. If you are heading towards BG Road from Dairy Circle, you should turn right at Swagath Junction, then take a left towards East End Junction, followed by another left towards Jayadeva U-turn Junction. After that, you should make a U-turn at Jayadeva Junction and take a free left onto Jayadeva Service Road, heading towards Sai Ram Junction to reconnect with BG Road. 
  2. Vehicles coming from Jedi Mara Junction on BG Road should take a free left at Sai Ram Junction towards Jayadeva Junction, then turn left onto Outer Ring Road, continue along East End Main Road to Swagath Junction, and then rejoin BG Road via Sagar Hospital Junction.

Published March 31st 2025, 09:21 IST