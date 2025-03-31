Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Traffic Advisory Announced for Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru | Check Details

Updated March 31st 2025, 09:21 IST
New Delhi: India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, on March 31, as the crescent moon has been seen in different parts of the country on March 30; marking the end of Ramadan. Ahead of the prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr today, a traffic advisory has been issued for several cities across the country, including Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Take a look at the complete list of restrictions and diversions announced by the traffic police…
The Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, to ensure smooth traffic during the time of the Eid prayers today. The advisory will remain in place from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. Diversions have been announced at the following locations -
A traffic advisory has also been announced in Hyderabad, in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Masab Tank Hockey Grounds, Mir Alam Eidgah and the Zoo Park. The restrictions will remain in place from 7:00 am to 11:30 am. The affected areas include -
Apart from Noida and Hyderabad, the Bengal Traffic Police has also issued an advisory, to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers that are expected to be attended by thousands of people, at 10 am. Road restrictions have been specifically announced near Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road. Traffic will remain prohibited on the following routes -
Diversions have also been announced in the Bengaluru traffic advisory -
