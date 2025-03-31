Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Traffic Advisory Announced for Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru | Check Details

New Delhi: India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, on March 31, as the crescent moon has been seen in different parts of the country on March 30; marking the end of Ramadan. Ahead of the prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr today, a traffic advisory has been issued for several cities across the country, including Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Take a look at the complete list of restrictions and diversions announced by the traffic police…

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Noida Traffic Advisory Issued - Check Diversions

The Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, to ensure smooth traffic during the time of the Eid prayers today. The advisory will remain in place from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. Diversions have been announced at the following locations -

Sector 6 Police Chowki Tiraaha Dadri Kasba Tiraaha Gold Chakkar Chowk Bans Balli Market Tiraaha Sandeep Paper Mill Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk Harola Chowk Kasba Kasna at Aichhar Chowk Jhundpura Chowk

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for Eid 2025

A traffic advisory has also been announced in Hyderabad, in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Masab Tank Hockey Grounds, Mir Alam Eidgah and the Zoo Park. The restrictions will remain in place from 7:00 am to 11:30 am. The affected areas include -

Shastripuram Danamma Huts Nawab Saheb Kunta Bahadurpura Kalapather

Road Restrictions As Part of Bengaluru Traffic Advisory for Eid-ul-Fitr

Apart from Noida and Hyderabad, the Bengal Traffic Police has also issued an advisory, to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers that are expected to be attended by thousands of people, at 10 am. Road restrictions have been specifically announced near Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road. Traffic will remain prohibited on the following routes -

Sai Ram Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction Sagar Hospital Junction to BG Road's Gurappanapalya Junction The road to Gurappanapalya Junction from the 39th Cross Road-Reddy Hospital Junction

Diversions have also been announced in the Bengaluru traffic advisory -