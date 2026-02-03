Eight Opposition MPs Suspended For Remainder of Budget Session for throwing papers at Lok Sabha Chair

New Delhi: Eight Opposition MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the Budget session in connection with the uproar in Lok Sabha and for throwing papers towards the Chair. The suspended MPs include senior leaders Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Padole, S. Venkatesan and Dean Kuriakose.

The suspended MPs include seven Congress MP's and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP from Madurai S. Venkatesan.

Meanwhile the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. Top Ministers are holding a meeting at the Lok Sabha Speaker's Chamber while Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is staging a protest outside the Parliament following this suspension.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi tried to read out excerpts from ex-Army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished book, on the second consecutive day, after the Parliament erupted into commotion when he tried to read those excerpts on Monday.

The excerpts, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had objected to on Monday, reportedly included sections about the India-China stand-off in Ladakh in 2020.

When Opposition MPs, in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, protested in the Lower House for not allowing the LoP to speak on a matter allegedly related to ‘national security’, and some of them even refused to speak when asked to.

Speaking to ANI, after being suspended from the House, Hibi Eden said, "The Leader of Opposition clearly mentioned why he is not able to speak inside the Parliament. It is because of the kind of surrender the Prime Minister has made in front of America, how the trade agreement was signed, and the shady things which have happened in the trade agreement. Epstein is something which has to be discussed in the parliament, but all these things have not been discussed. We would continue our protest inside and outside the house. Eight of our MPs are suspended, but we will continue our fight inside and outside the parliament."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore told ANI that when asked to come up with authenticated documents on Monday, the LoP had done so, and he had even submitted the authentication on Tuesday.

"Our mistake is that we were protesting against the government's decision not to allow the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to speak. Yesterday, LoP Rahul Gandhi was disturbed again and again, and he was not allowed to speak, and he was asked to give authentication. Today, he came up with the authentication, and he gave the letter and submitted the authentication. After that, they stopped the speech of the leader of the opposition. Rahul Gandhi spoke about China, US tariffs. After that, Rahul Gandhi's mic was taken, and we protested; therefore, we are suspended," Tagore said.

Elaborating on the ruckus in Parliament on Tuesday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that someone even climbed onto the General Secretary's table and tore up the documents.