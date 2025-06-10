Eight Drown in Banas River During Picnic in Rajasthan’s Tonk, 3 Rescued

Tonk (Rajasthan): A picnic turned tragic in Rajasthan’s Tonk district after eight people from Jaipur drowned in the Banas River, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a group of eleven people had come to the riverbank for a picnic. Some of them entered the water to bathe but slipped into a deep section. When others tried to save them, they also began to drown.

Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sangwan confirmed the incident. “Eleven adults from Jaipur had come here for a picnic. It appears that a few people from the group entered the river and drowned. When the others tried to save them, they too drowned. Three people were rescued,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his grief over the loss of lives.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The news of the deaths due to drowning in the Banas river located in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration officials were instructed to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately.”

“I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow,” the Chief Minister added.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed deep sorrow and urged the government to take preventive steps to avoid similar incidents.