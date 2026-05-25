Eight Hours of Suspense: 300 Tourists Rescued from Gulmarg Gondola; HM Amit Shah Praises Forces, Political Voices Raise Concerns

Srinagar, May 25: Suspended midair for nearly eight hours, more than 300 tourists were rescued on Monday after Gulmarg’s Gondola cable car system suddenly malfunctioned, leaving 65 cabins stranded and sparking panic across Kashmir’s premier ski resort.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, applauded the forces, “Applause to India’s disaster response forces for safely rescuing 300 tourists. The nation salutes the forces for their valour and skill,” said wrote on his handle.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also directed senior officials to personally oversee the operation, assuring families that the situation was under control and that all possible measures were being taken to ensure safety.

The abrupt stoppage occurred in the afternoon, immobilising cabins across both phases of the Gondola service. Families with children, elderly visitors, and first‑time tourists unfamiliar with high‑altitude conditions were trapped inside. Visuals circulating online showed anxious passengers pressed against cabin windows as rescue teams fought terrain and weather to reach them.

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Authorities immediately suspended operations and launched a massive rescue effort involving the Army, Police, SDRF, CRPF, BSF, and local ponywalas.

Major General Manoj Joshi earlier said, “Most of the cable cars were full of people. By 6 pm, nearly 30 cabins had been cleared.” Ten cabins were found empty.

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However, the scale of the operation tested personnel against strong winds and difficult mountain slopes. Army units, drawing on their high‑altitude expertise, reassured frightened passengers while evacuating them under strict safety protocols.

Officials stressed that all cabins remained structurally stable throughout.

Meanwhile, NC MP Aga Ruhullah while talking to Republic Tv said, “We are caught in the confusion between the LG administration and the CM’s office. No one takes responsibility, they only shift it to each other. This is a matter of serious concern, especially as tourists are involved. Such incidents do not help tourism, which is important for both the LG administration and the government. We should be sensitive towards tourists. Lives matter,”.

However, PDP MLA Pulwama Waheed‑ul‑Rehman Parra was critical, he said, “We were better with the LG government. The elected government has done no good to the people, forget about infrastructure development. This is the second incident in less than three months of a technical snag. CM is least bothered about the welfare of people or tourists. He remains absent from his job for weeks together. Tourism is a big concern and tourist's safety must be ensured,”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also tweeted about the incident, said that the administration was monitoring developments closely and coordinating with rescue agencies.

Emotional scenes unfolded as families waited for updates, some breaking down in tears when relatives finally stepped out of cabins.

“We tied ropes and guided soldiers through the slopes. It was dangerous, but we couldn’t stand by while tourists suffered,” said Ghulam Nabi, a ponywala. “We know these mountains better than anyone. Helping the forces was our duty, and seeing children step out safely was the biggest relief,” a volunteer, Altaf Hussain, added

Gulmarg Gondola, connecting Gulmarg to Kongdoori and Kongdoori to Apharwat ridge, is one of the world’s highest cable car systems and a cornerstone of Kashmir’s tourism economy. Heavy seasonal footfall often places enormous pressure on its infrastructure.