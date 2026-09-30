Eight Injured in Blast and Fire at MRPL Facility in Mangaluru; Top Officials Rush to Spot

Mangaluru, Karnataka: A massive fire broke out following a blast at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) facility in Mangaluru on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the plant premises.

According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, eight people sustained injuries after a major blast occurred in the hydro sulphur treatment unit, which was followed by a fire.

"Eight people were injured after there was a major blast followed by a fire in the hydro sulphur treatment unit. One injured person, identified as Rajesh, was shifted from the plant premises to Srinivasa Hospital for treatment. He is out of danger; CP, DC and CEO are present here.." Police Commissioner Reddy stated.

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Top district officials, including the Police Commissioner (CP), Deputy Commissioner (DC), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reached the location to take stock of the situation.

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty stated that initial findings suggest the blast was caused by a steamer or pressure equipment inside a facility. Confirming that no fatalities have been reported, Shetty noted that around nine people sustained minor injuries, while one person suffered approximately 30% burn injuries and is currently hospitalised.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "...According to the first information, it looks like the blast happened because of some steamer or pressure equipment which was inside. And there has not been any death reported. I have talked to the police officials there. They have said that around nine people have suffered minor injuries. And one person might have suffered burn injuries, maybe amounting to around 30% of the body. He has been admitted to the hospital... The main reason for all these minor injuries is that the building, which is opposite the place where the blast took place, is where they were sitting in that building."

According to the MLA, most injuries occurred when false ceilings and glass windows collapsed on people sitting in a building opposite the blast site due to the shockwave. The impact and loud sound of the explosion were felt within a radius of two to four kilometres.

Neighbouring villages and panchayats have reported damaged windowpanes and roof tiles, while some schools have developed structural cracks as complaints continue to pour in.