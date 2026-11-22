Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Eight people lost their lives while two others sustained severe injuries after a car collided with a tree along the Thuraiyur–Musiri Highway in Tiruchirappalli district on Sunday evening, officials said.

As this happened, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay C Joseph expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road mishap. He directed the district administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the survivors.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on social media platform X, the accident occurred near Kothurpatti Four Roads when the car veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree.

"I was deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the tragic news that five people, including Mr. A. Sakthivel (aged 45) of Maharajapuram, Thirukattupalli, Thanjavur district, who were travelling in a car, died at the scene of an accident in which the car hit a tree near Kothurpatti Four Roads on the Thuraiyur–Musiri Highway in Tiruchirappalli district this evening," the Chief Minister stated.

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The statement further noted that three other occupants succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a local medical facility, raising the total fatality count.

"Three others who were admitted to Musiri Government Hospital with serious injuries died despite treatment, bringing the total death toll to eight," the statement added.

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Offering condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister said, "I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident."

The Chief Minister also instructed health officials to provide comprehensive medical care to the two passengers undergoing treatment for severe injuries.