'Either General Naravane Or Publisher Is Lying': Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Four Stars of Destiny Was Available Online'

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday accused the publisher of 'Four Stars of Destiny', a memoir by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, of lying, claiming that the book was available for sale. Penguin Random House India had stated that the book has not gone into publication and no copies, print or digital, have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's X post from 2023 and also claimed that the memoir was available for sale online. "Hello friends, my book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy Reading, Jai Hind. This is the tweet Mr Naravane made. Either he is lying, which I don't believe, or the Penguin (publisher) is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth. Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, "Please buy my book" in 2023. I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide if Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth," the Congress MP said.

Earlier on Monday, the publisher issued a statement on X and said, "In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India."

Penguin Random House India further said that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute a copyright infringement and must be immediately ceased. The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

Advertisement

"Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitute an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book," said X post.

It added, “This statement is being issued to place the publisher's position on record.” Meanwhile, Delhi Police have taken cognisance of information found on various social media platforms and news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated, and Special Cell has filed a case into the "purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication".

Advertisement