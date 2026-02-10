'We Are Committing Suicide’: Family of Five Found Dead in Mathura After Leaving Message on Kitchen Wall

The deaths of five members of a single family in Mathura’s Khapparpur village have shaken the district and drawn national attention. On Tuesday morning, police discovered the bodies of 35‑year‑old farmer Manish, his wife Seema, and their three young children inside their home. It seems that the family consumed milk mixed with poison. Investigators found a chilling message written on the kitchen wall reading- “We are committing suicide.”

The incident occurred in the Mahavan police station area around 10 a.m., when neighbours raised the alarm. Officers found Manish, his 32‑year‑old wife, five‑year‑old daughter Honey, four‑year‑old Priyanshi, and two‑year‑old son Pankaj lying lifeless inside the house. The discovery has caused panic in the village, with police now probing the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Authorities are examining whether recent personal hardships played a role. Manish’s father had died only days earlier. His two brothers live nearby, and investigators are questioning them along with neighbours to understand if financial or social pressures contributed to the decision. Forensic teams are analysing the scene, while police continue to search for clues about the motive.

This case has revived memories of other disturbing family suicides in India. In December last year, a woman and her two sons were found dead in Delhi’s Kalkaji area, with financial stress suspected as the trigger. Similar incidents have been reported in smaller towns, often linked to debt, personal loss, or psychological distress. The Mathura tragedy underscores how such pressures can escalate into devastating outcomes, especially when families feel isolated or unable to seek help.

This is a developing story…