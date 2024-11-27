Eknath Shinde Clears Way For BJP's CM In Maharashtra, Extends Full Support To PM Modi, Amit Shah

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde in a big statement said that the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will have full support of me and Shiv Sena. Shinde said the dream of having a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra was fulfilled by PM Modi and Amit in the last 2.5 years during which we ran a government for a common man. On Thursday, there is a meeting in Delhi with BJP 's top leadership where the final decision for Maharashtra CM will be taken. Like PM Modi, Amit Shah stood behind us like a rock, we too are standing like a rock behind the Mahayuti government in the state.