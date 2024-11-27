Published 16:51 IST, November 27th 2024
Eknath Shinde Clears Way For BJP's CM In Maharashtra, Extends Full Support To PM Modi, Amit Shah
Eknath Shinde has extended full support to PM Modi and Amit Shah for taking a decision on who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Eknath Shinde in a big statement said that the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will have full support of me and Shiv Sena. Shinde said the dream of having a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra was fulfilled by PM Modi and Amit in the last 2.5 years during which we ran a government for a common man. On Thursday, there is a meeting in Delhi with BJP 's top leadership where the final decision for Maharashtra CM will be taken. Like PM Modi, Amit Shah stood behind us like a rock, we too are standing like a rock behind the Mahayuti government in the state.
- Eknath Shinde thanked Maharashtra voters for a landslide victory to Mahayuti. Shinde said he as Chief Minister enjoyed his work, worked very very hard for the common people of Maharashtra.
- It's the victory of the people of India. All workers worked tremendously.
- Shinde said he comes from a very humble background, a farmers family and understands what it's being like poor and challenges faced by a common man.
- This is why I had decided that whenever I would get power, I will work for the common people of Maharashtra and I attempted to do something for the common man.
- Shinde said he extends full support to PM Modi, Amit Shah for whatever decision they will take with regards to Maharashtra. Shinde thanked both the leaders for standing like a rock behind us.
- I am very satisfied with my tenure of the last 2.5 years. The pace of development in the state was not before when we came to power. We ran the government for 2.5 years but did work of 10 years. The victory we got is historic and unprecedented.
- The question today is not what I get but its about what people have got. Ladki Behen and Ladka brothers have given us vote. Under Mahayuti, Maharashtra has been the number 1 state.
- I called PM Modi and Amit Shah and told them they there will be no roadblocks from my side or our party for the future of Maharashtra.
- Eknath Shinde will not be a barrier in whatever decision PM Modi takes with respect to Maharashtra. We will give full and unconditional support to BJP for their final decision.
- On Thursday, I will visit Delhi and attend a key meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.
