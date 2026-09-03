Pune Shocker: Property Clash Turns Violent, Elderly Father Thrashed with Stick by Sons | VIDEO

Pune: An elderly father was allegedly beaten in broad daylight by his own sons over a land dispute on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Salim Lawns area within the limits of Tarangwadi village, near Indapur city.

According to the complaint, the two sons questioned their 65-year-old father, Tukaram Kisan Raut, over the sale of land that was reportedly registered in the name of their mother, Anjana Raut. During the dispute, the two allegedly assaulted their father with a wooden stick in the middle of the road.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Based on a complaint filed by 65-year-old Tukaram Kisan Raut, Indapur Police registered a case against his sons, Sanjay Tukaram Raut and Rajendra Tukaram Raut. The case was registered at Indapur Police Station under Crime Register No. 536/2026, invoking Sections 118(1), 352, 351(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Birajdar said that, apart from the criminal case registered under Section 118(1) of the BNS, action is also being proposed under the law concerning the protection and welfare of senior citizens for allegedly assaulting the elderly parents. Police are further investigating the matter.

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