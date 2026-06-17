Elderly Woman Murdered in Rohru Village, Probe Underway: Shimla Police

Shimla: An elderly woman was found dead inside her residence in the Shalash Dogri area of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district on Wednesday, prompting police to register a murder case and launch a detailed investigation.

According to Shimla District Police, information was received at Rohru Police Station that an elderly woman had been found lying dead in her house under suspicious circumstances in Shalash Dogri village. Acting swiftly on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Devi (77), a resident of Shalash Dogri.

Considering the seriousness of the case, police immediately began a thorough inquiry. The crime scene was inspected in detail, and a team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) was called to collect scientific and forensic evidence from the spot.

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The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and investigators are awaiting the medical and forensic reports, which are expected to provide crucial leads in the case.

Shimla District Police said that a case has been registered at Rohru Police Station under Sections 103, 331(8), 305, 62 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Police officials stated that multiple angles are being examined as part of the investigation. Special efforts are being made to identify and apprehend those involved in the crime.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, the investigation is being conducted on priority. Scientific evidence has been collected from the scene, and all possible aspects are being thoroughly examined. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the persons responsible," Shimla District Police said.

The district police further assured the public that the case is being investigated with utmost seriousness and that the culprits will be arrested at the earliest and dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.