Election Commission To Announce Assembly Poll Schedule For Puducherry, 4 States Today

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five poll-bound states later today, with a press conference expected to take place at 4 pm.

According to officials, the elections will be held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal. The announcement will be made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with other members of the poll panel.

Sources said the Election Commission team has recently concluded its tour of all five states to review preparedness and assess the ground situation ahead of the polls. The visits were aimed at taking stock of logistical arrangements, security requirements, and coordination with state administrations to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

Among the five states, West Bengal is expected to witness a multi-phase voting process due to security considerations and the large electorate. Officials indicated that polling in the state could take place in four to eight phases, similar to the eight-phase election held in 2021.

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In contrast, the other four states are likely to see fewer phases of voting. Sources suggested that elections in Assam may be conducted in up to three phases, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could go to the polls in a single phase, as was the case during the previous assembly elections.

Security arrangements are already being strengthened, particularly in West Bengal, which has been identified as sensitive from a law and order perspective. According to officials, nearly 480 battalions of central security forces have been deployed in the state so far to assist local authorities and ensure peaceful voting.

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The Election Commission’s review visits included meetings with state officials, law enforcement agencies, and representatives of political parties to discuss election-related preparations and address concerns about security, polling logistics, and voter accessibility.

Once the election schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect immediately in the poll-bound states, restricting governments from announcing new policy decisions, schemes, or projects that could influence voters.