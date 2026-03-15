Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri, Pakistani Terrorist killed

Baramulla: The Indian Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, killing one terrorist during an exchange of fire, officials said.

According to security officials, the infiltration bid was detected by alert troops deployed along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Uri sector. Acting on intelligence inputs and surveillance, Army personnel noticed suspicious movement near the border and challenged the infiltrators who were attempting to cross into Indian territory from across the LoC.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police, initiated a joint operation during the night of March 14 and 15 in the Buchhar area of the Uri sector based on specific intelligence reports, as stated by the Army

“Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pak terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered," Indian Army’s Chinar Coprs said in a statement.

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The troops immediately engaged the infiltrating terrorists, leading to a brief but intense gunfight in the forward area. During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed by the Army, successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt. Officials said the operation prevented the militants from breaching the heavily guarded border.

Security forces later launched a search operation in the area to ensure that no other infiltrators were hiding in the nearby forests and rugged terrain. The body of the slain terrorist was recovered from the encounter site, and weapons and other war-like stores were seized. The identity and affiliation of the killed militant were yet to be confirmed at the time of reporting.

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Army officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to prevent cross-border infiltration attempts, which are frequently made by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups using the difficult terrain and dense forests along the LoC. The Uri sector, located in Baramulla district, has historically been a sensitive infiltration route due to its proximity to the border and mountainous landscape.

The incident once again highlights the continuing threat of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing efforts of Indian security forces to maintain security in the region. Infiltration attempts along the LoC remain a major concern for security agencies, as militants often try to sneak into the Kashmir Valley to carry out terror attacks or revive militant networks.

The Army has maintained that it remains fully prepared to counter any infiltration attempts and will continue to respond swiftly to threats along the LoC. Similar operations in recent days have also led to terrorists being intercepted and neutralised while trying to cross into Indian territory, underscoring the heightened vigilance of security forces along the border.