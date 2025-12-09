Election Commission Deploys Four IAS Officers to Oversee SIR Process Across Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has appointed four senior IAS officers as Special Roll Observers to monitor the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. The move comes as voter list accuracy and transparency continue to be widely discussed ahead of upcoming elections.

The Special Summary Revision is carried out before elections to update and verify voter lists. With several political parties raising concerns about possible errors and deletions, the Election Commission has increased monitoring in key states, including Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest number of voters in the country.

Officials said the four IAS officers will supervise the SIR process across different administrative divisions. Their responsibilities include reviewing field work, checking compliance with guidelines, and ensuring that additions, deletions and corrections in the voter rolls follow the prescribed procedure.

Division-wise deployment

IAS Nikhil Gajraj will monitor the Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad and Aligarh divisions.

IAS Jawadi V Naga Subramanyam will oversee the Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Prayagraj divisions.

IAS Kunal Kumar has been assigned to the Devipatan, Basti, Ayodhya and Varanasi divisions.

IAS Siddharth Jain will monitor the Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Mirzapur divisions.

These officers will track the progress of the revision exercise and submit reports to the Election Commission. They may also recommend corrective steps if they find irregularities during the process.

The appointment of Special Roll Observers comes at a time when the SIR process is under close watch across the country. Opposition parties have been demanding stronger oversight, alleging that genuine voters are being removed from lists in some states. With Uttar Pradesh set to play an important role in the next round of elections, the Election Commission is focusing on ensuring that the voter rolls are accurate and updated. The observers are expected to provide regular updates to the Commission as the SIR continues across the state.