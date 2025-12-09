IndiGo Crisis Day 8: Over 200 Flights Cancelled On Tuesday As Operational Chaos Deepens Across India

IndiGo continues to reel under a prolonged operational disruption as the crisis entered its eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Hundreds of flights were scrapped across major airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated.

Hyderabad Sees Heavy Cancellations

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) recorded one of the highest cancellation figures today:

44 IndiGo departures cancelled

14 arrivals cancelled

Airport authorities confirmed the numbers till late evening, with normal terminal operations but severe impact on IndiGo schedules.

Bengaluru Worst-Hit, Over 120 IndiGo Flights Axed

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru continued to bear the maximum brunt:

63 departures cancelled

58 arrivals cancelled

The southern hub has consistently reported the highest daily cancellations throughout the eight-day crisis.

Chennai: Mixed Picture with 41 Domestic Flights Cancelled

While many IndiGo flights operated normally at Chennai Airport (18 departures and 23 arrivals till evening), disruption remained significant:

41 domestic flights cancelled

Additionally, 23 international flights, including services to Penang and Singapore, were scrapped

Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram Also Affected

Western and smaller hubs were not spared:

Mumbai: 17 departures and 14 arrivals cancelled

17 departures and 14 arrivals cancelled Ahmedabad: 16 flights cancelled (9 arrivals, 7 departures); only 23 flights operated till 08:00 hrs

16 flights cancelled (9 arrivals, 7 departures); only 23 flights operated till 08:00 hrs Thiruvananthapuram: 3 departures and 1 arrival cancelled till evening; only 5 IndiGo flights operated so far.

No issues were reported in the terminal or on the airside, and passenger facilitation is proceeding.

Government Monitoring IndiGo Disruptions

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have maintained continuous, real-time surveillance of the situation across all airports since December 3, following extraordinary operational disruptions at IndiGo.

According to a statement from the Office of Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinarapu, a major review meeting of all top officials took place to thoroughly evaluate the impact. The Minister's office further directed senior Ministry personnel to personally visit airports. Their mandate is to check airline operations and passenger services on the ground, as reported by ANI.