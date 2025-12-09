Updated 9 December 2025 at 11:01 IST
IndiGo Crisis Day 8: Over 200 Flights Cancelled On Tuesday As Operational Chaos Deepens Across India
IndiGo continues to reel under a prolonged operational disruption as the crisis entered its eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. Hundreds of flights were scrapped across major airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated.
Hyderabad Sees Heavy Cancellations
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) recorded one of the highest cancellation figures today:
- 44 IndiGo departures cancelled
- 14 arrivals cancelled
Airport authorities confirmed the numbers till late evening, with normal terminal operations but severe impact on IndiGo schedules.
Bengaluru Worst-Hit, Over 120 IndiGo Flights Axed
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru continued to bear the maximum brunt:
- 63 departures cancelled
- 58 arrivals cancelled
The southern hub has consistently reported the highest daily cancellations throughout the eight-day crisis.
Chennai: Mixed Picture with 41 Domestic Flights Cancelled
While many IndiGo flights operated normally at Chennai Airport (18 departures and 23 arrivals till evening), disruption remained significant:
- 41 domestic flights cancelled
- Additionally, 23 international flights, including services to Penang and Singapore, were scrapped
Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram Also Affected
Western and smaller hubs were not spared:
- Mumbai: 17 departures and 14 arrivals cancelled
- Ahmedabad: 16 flights cancelled (9 arrivals, 7 departures); only 23 flights operated till 08:00 hrs
- Thiruvananthapuram: 3 departures and 1 arrival cancelled till evening; only 5 IndiGo flights operated so far.
No issues were reported in the terminal or on the airside, and passenger facilitation is proceeding.
Government Monitoring IndiGo Disruptions
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have maintained continuous, real-time surveillance of the situation across all airports since December 3, following extraordinary operational disruptions at IndiGo.
According to a statement from the Office of Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinarapu, a major review meeting of all top officials took place to thoroughly evaluate the impact. The Minister's office further directed senior Ministry personnel to personally visit airports. Their mandate is to check airline operations and passenger services on the ground, as reported by ANI.
The official communication noted that any deficiencies discovered, including issues raised through direct interaction with travelers , must be rectified and addressed without delay.
