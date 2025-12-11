Election Commission Extends SIR Deadline In 5 States And 1 Union Territory; No Extension For Bengal

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday extended the deadline for submission of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across five states and one Union Territory by one week. The extension applies to Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh.

A revised schedule was following requests submitted by the respective Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).

Revised schedule

The revised schedule states that instead of December 14, 2025 (Sunday), Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will now submit their SIRs by December 19, 2025 (Friday).

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been given time until December 23, 2025 (Tuesday), replacing the earlier deadline of December 18, 2025 (Thursday).

Uttar Pradesh will submit its SIR on December 31, 2025 (Wednesday). Earlier, it was slated to make the submission on December 26, 2025 (Friday).

Deadline extended by seven days

On November 30, the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had been extended by seven days for all 12 states and Union Territories by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The election body under the revised timeline issued the fresh dates stating that the draft voter list will be now published on December 16 and the final list will be published on February 14, 2026.

The Enumeration Period has been extended till December 11, while the rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will also be carried out on the same day. The update of the Control Table and the preparation of the draft roll will take place on December 12, with the draft voter list published on December 16.

From December 16 to January 15, 2026, will be the revised period for filing claims and objections, and the notice phase (Issuance, hearing verification); decision on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections to be done concurrently by the EROS will take place from December 16 to February 7, 2026.

On February 10, 2026, the health parameters of the electoral rolls will be checked, and the Commission's permission for final publication will be obtained, scheduled for February 14.

SIR of electoral rolls

The SIR of the electoral rolls began on November 6 across nine states and 3 Union Territories, attracting condemnation from multiple regions and parties. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections and the exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.