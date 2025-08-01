Election Commission Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi ‘Atom Bomb’ Threat

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) dismisses allegations of "vote theft" by Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders, urging officials to stay committed to fair, transparent conduct despite ongoing political pressure.

On allegations of vote theft by opposition parties, the Election Commission of India say, "Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis and despite threats being given daily, asks all election officials to ignore such irresponsible statements while working impartially and transparently."

Election Commission of India’s further response to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi:

1. ECI sends a mail to him on 12 June 2025. He does not come.

2. ⁠ECI sends him a letter on 12 June 2025, he does not respond.

3. ⁠He has never sent any letter to ECI on any issue, whatsoever.

4. ⁠It is very strange that he is making wild allegations and has now even started threatening EC and its staff. Deplorable !

5. ⁠ECI ignores all such irresponsible statements and asks all its staff to continue working impartially and transparently.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of ‘Vote Chori’ in Favour of BJP, Claims Solid Evidence

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has levelled serious allegations against the election commission of India (ECI), accusing it of direct involvement in large-scale voter fraud. He also claimed that the Congress has "open and shut proof" of the alleged theft.

The Congress leader made these serious allegations against the ECI while speaking to reporters on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

"Votes are being stolen. We have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this vote theft. And I'm not saying this lightly, I'm speaking with 100% proof. And when we release it (proof), the entire country will come to know that the Election Commission is enabling vote theft. And who are they doing it for? They're doing it for the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that the findings of an investigation by the Congress amount to nothing short of an "atom bomb," with implications severe enough to shake the very foundations of the ECI.

"We had suspicion of voter theft, and we got into its granularity. Since the Election Commision was not helpful in the investigation, we did our own. It took six months and the things we found are an 'Atom Bomb' and when this atom bomb explodes you won't see Election Commission in the country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi issued a serious warning against the individuals within the Election Commission while alleging that the steps taken by the ECI are "no less than treason."