ECI Launches Phase 3 Of SIR In Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim & Manipur

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched Phase 3 of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in four states, namely Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur.

According to the ECI, all eligible electors whose Enumeration Forms are received by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on or before June 28, 2026, will be included in the Draft Electoral Rolls.

Electors who are unable to submit their Enumeration Forms by June 28 may apply through Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form during the claims and objections period.

During the Enumeration Phase of SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house visits and provide Enumeration Forms to all existing electors. Electors may submit the duly filled form either through the BLO or online.

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To ensure maximum coverage, BLOs will visit each household, for distribution, collection, and verification of forms.

During house-to-house Enumeration, BLOs will carry at least 30 blank Form 6 along with blank Declaration Forms, to supply to anyone who seeks to enroll as a new elector.

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The ECI has appealed to all the eligible electors to participate in the SIR process and cooperate with election officials during the house-to-house visits.