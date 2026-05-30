'Murga' Punishment For 4 Hours! Mumbai Man Tortures Wife, Stabs Her As She Escapes To Parents' Home

Mumbai: A shocking incident has surfaced from Mumbai, Maharashtra, where a 25-year-old man allegedly gave 'murga' punishment to his wife for four hours, subjecting her to immense humiliation. The man, identified as a history-sheeter named Arbaaz Syed, is also accused of threatening to kill his wife and stabbing her with a knife when she escaped from his house.

The tortures began after the couple got into a domestic dispute, following which Arbaaz Syed locked his wife in their house, physically abused her and forced her to remain in 'murga' position for four hours. He also threatened to kill her and throw acid on her face.

The woman managed to escape from the house and fled to her parents' place. Syed traced her to her parents' place, where he allegedly stabbed her with a knife, seriously injuring her.

Following the incident, his wife's family members called the police, who arrested Syed.

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Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, Arbaaz Syed has 19 serious criminal cases registered against him at different police stations. The cases relate to theft, intimidation and assault.

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Earlier this month, a man from Gujarat allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute, just three months after their love marriage.

The accused, identified as Ravi Solanki, initially tried to portray murder as suicide, claiming that she had hanged herself to death. However, suspicious rose over the nature of her death after investigators notice injury marks around her neck.

It was later found that Ravi had allegedly strangled his wife.

In another incident of brutal domestic abuse, a drunk man from Pune poured acid on his wife's genitals over suspicion that she was having an affair with another man.