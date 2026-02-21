Election Commission Releases SIR Snapshot For 9 States and UTs, Gujarat Records Highest Deletion of 68,12,711 Voters

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has releases the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) snapshot which shows a net decline in electors across several states and Union Territories.

The Election Commission in its SIR snapshot stated that in Gujarat, the number of electors declined from 5,08,43,436 at the commencement of SIR to 4,40,30,725 upon completion, registering a net decrease of 68,12,711 voters, or a 13.40 per cent drop, the highest decline in the country.

Lakshadweep saw a marginal fall from 57,813 to 57,607 electors, a net reduction of 206 voters (0.36 per cent). In Puducherry, the electorate shrank from 10,21,578 to 9,44,211, reflecting a decline of 77,367 voters or 7.57 per cent. Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a drop from 3,10,404 to 2,58,040 electors, a net decrease of 52,364 or 16.87 per cent.

SIR snapshot released by ECI

Among other states, where the SIR exercise was carried out, Chhattisgarh reported a reduction from 2,12,30,737 to 1,87,30,914 voters, marking a fall of 24,99,823 or 11.77 per cent. Goa saw its electorate decrease from 11,85,034 to 10,57,566, a net change of 1,27,468 voters (10.75 per cent). Kerala registered a comparatively smaller decline of 8,97,211 voters — from 2,78,50,855 to 2,69,53,644 — amounting to 3.22 per cent.

Advertisement

In Madhya Pradesh, the rolls reduced from 5,74,06,143 to 5,39,81,065, a net drop of 34,25,078 electors or 5.97 per cent. Rajasthan (excluding Anta Assembly Constituency) recorded a decrease from 5,46,56,215 to 5,15,19,929 voters, reflecting a fall of 31,36,286 or 5.74 per cent.

The SIR process for Bihar and Assam has already been completed, and the final electoral rolls for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were published on February 21, 2026.

Advertisement