'Election Commissioners Having Differing Views a Reflection of Pure Democracy': BJP on ECI-SIR Row

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday described reports of differing views among Election Commissioners during official deliberations on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a hallmark of pure democracy, asserting that the Election Commission of India and other constitutional bodies continue to function independently and "democratically".

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said opposition parties had “fallen into their own trap” by repeatedly labelling the poll panel and the government as "dictatorial". He pointed out that media reports indicated 14 instances of correspondence and official deliberations among the three Election Commissioners, which demonstrated healthy internal consultation rather than rubber-stamping.

“Look at the situation: if the three Election Commissioners do not communicate with each other, if there is no exchange of views or consultation, and they simply agree to everything, then the opposition parties claim it is a dictatorship,” Patra said. “Now there have been official deliberations… which is a sign of a healthy democracy. I would say this is pure democracy,” he said.

He emphasised that the Election Commission’s own document clarified that the final decision on the SIR was reached with complete unanimity after democratic deliberations.

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“All three Commissioners were unanimous; there was no difference of opinion or dissent among them. They were all on the same page,” he stated. This, according to the BJP, proved that neither the Election Commission nor any other constitutional institution operates under dictatorial control.

Patra further recalled that the Supreme Court, in its judgment on May 27, 2026, had upheld the legality of the SIR. He challenged the opposition to raise the issue of impeachment in Parliament, saying he was ready to sign a blank sheet if they moved such a motion, while predicting they would instead disrupt proceedings.

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The BJP leader also highlighted the reformed appointment process for Election Commissioners, which now includes the Leader of the Opposition in the selection committee, a departure from the earlier practice where the Prime Minister alone made the appointments.

Addressing allegations of electoral manipulation, Patra said claims that the BJP wins elections by “stealing votes” were a “misleading narrative” that needed to be dispelled. He maintained that election results from 2014 onwards demonstrated a "smooth" and "credible" process, and that faith ultimately rested with the people who vote.