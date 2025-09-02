Election Officer Issues Notice to Pawan Khera For Registration As Voter in Two Delhi Constituencies; Congress Leader says EC "Disregards" Opposition Complaints

Election Officer issues notice to Pawan Khera for registration as voter in two Delhi constituencies; | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the New Delhi constituency has issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera stating that he has got his "name registered in two constituencies" and why action should not be taken against him.

In the notice, ERO said that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of the People Act 1950.

"You are therefore directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act," the notice said.

It said Khera's reply should reach the office by 11 am on September 8.

The notice stated that Khera's name is there in the voter list of New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies.

Khera hit out at the Election Commission, saying it functions "to support the ruling regime" at the Centre and asked why no notice has been issued by the poll panel "to the 1,00,000 fake voters of Mahadevapura constituency" in Karnataka over allegations of Rahul Gandhi.

Khera alleged that while complaints of opposition parties over "vote chori" are disregarded, the "EC rushes to act against opposition members"

"The @DEO_NDD has issued me a notice. Yet another confirmation of how the @ECISVEEP functions to support the ruling regime. While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members," Khera said in a post on X.

"Why did the @ECISVEEP not issue a single notice to the 1,00,000 fake voters of Mahadevapura constituency, that were exposed by @RahulGandhi ? We will not stop exposing the EC's wrongdoings in the Bihar SIR and other election processes," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been targeting the BJP and the EC by alleging "vote chori".

Congress and RJD held a Voter Adhikar Yatra in poll-bound Bihar against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing a public gathering on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said opposition parties will not allow the BJP to "steal" the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar.