Electric Shocks and Forced Urine Consumption: Pune Women Reveals Horrific Details of Abuse by Fake Godman

The Pune Police have arrested a self-styled godman from Haryana and seven of his associates, including six women, for allegedly abusing, torturing, and defrauding a highly educated woman over a span of 25 years. The operations of the group came to light early Wednesday morning following a midnight raid on their ashram located at Mauli Sadan in Ubalenagar, near Wagholi.

The multi-decade ordeal unfolded between 2001 and 2026 across both Haryana and Pune. The victim, who is a well-educated employee at a private company in Pune, originally hails from Haryana. According to police reports, her family first fell into the trap through her father, a practicing doctor, who visited the ashram of Swami Kanwal Nayan.

Kanwal Nayan introduced the family to the primary accused, 59-year-old Radhamohan Mishra, who was operating the "Gurudev Sadhana Dham Trust" ashram in Panchkula, Haryana, at the time. The family was led to believe that Mishra was a divine incarnation of God who only granted audiences to a chosen few.

Details of the Allegations

Over the course of more than two decades, Mishra allegedly used his perceived divine status to completely isolate and abuse the victim, who was 26 years old when the assault began. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told a media outlet that Mishra subjected the woman to extreme physical, sexual, and mental torture.

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The investigation revealed that Mishra forced the woman to drink his urine, administered electric shocks, coerced her into divorcing her husband, and successfully transferred her property into his own name. To ensure she could not seek help, Mishra manipulated her family's deep faith, turning them against her by portraying her as dishonest whenever she tried to report the abuse.

Eight years ago, Mishra and his close associate, Swami Kanwal Nayan, moved their operations from Haryana to Pune, setting up the Wagholi bungalow as an ashram where the victim was kept under strict watch.

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Surveillance and Escape

The victim lived inside the compound under constant surveillance, with the suspects installing CCTV cameras to track her movements. Media reports indicate that she finally managed to disable the security cameras, escape the heavily monitored property, and file a formal complaint with the police on Tuesday night.

Following her complaint, the Kharadi police raided the bungalow and arrested Mishra, the 57-year-old Kanwal Nayan, and six female followers. A local court has remanded all eight suspects to police custody until June 20.

Underground Chamber Discovered

During the raid, investigators uncovered an underground chamber and a bunker-style structure still under construction, which police believe was designed as a hidden escape route.

Inside the underground facility, authorities discovered and seized a large cache of digital and physical evidence:

19 hard disks, 12 laptops, and 11 mobile phones

23 pen drives and 29 audio/video cassettes

10 live cartridges (ammunition), though no firearms were found on the premises

Hundreds of medicinal pills and unidentified tablets