Elephant tramples man to death in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A 45-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, forest officials said.

The incident happened at Daddur village under Baripada Sadar police station. The deceased was identified as Madhusudan Pandey. He encountered an elephant in the paddy field which tramped him to death, they said.

Pandey was rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and the body was sent for postmortem, they said.