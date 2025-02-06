Elon Musk Likely to Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States on February 13 following an invitation by the US President Donald Trump. As per latest reports, an ‘El-Mo Meeting', i.e. a meeting between Elon Musk and PM Modi is on the cards.

PM Modi US Visit: ‘El-Mo Meeting' On The Cards

PM Modi's US visit is very short and lasts only a day with his arrival in Washington DC on February 12 and return to India on February 14. While for most of the time, PM Modi will be busy with bilateral meetings at the White House and interaction with US President Donald Trump, a meeting with Elon Musk is also likely as per reports.

There is no confirmation regarding the ‘El-Mo Meeting’, reports suggest that Musk, who has been a long-time supporter of Prime Minister Modi, may be part of the dinner that will be hosted for PM Modi by US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump Invites PM Modi for US Visit

US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a working visit to the White House next week, a White House official confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

PM Modi will travel to Washington DC for a two-day visit. The invite came just days after a recent phone call between the two leaders, as per The Hill.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

PM Modi-Trump's ‘Productive’ Telephonic Conversation

Trump held a 'productive' telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the White House said on January 27.

According to a statement from the White House, the two leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship."

The leaders also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House, and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

During the call on January 27, Trump spoke about immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties.