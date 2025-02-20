Elon Musk's Mother's Book Now In Hindi: 'Jab Aurat Sochti Hai’ Hits Indian Shelves

New Delhi: The book ‘A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty and Success’ authored by Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has been translated and published in Hindi.

The book has been titled ‘Jab Aurat Sochti Hai: Romanch, Saundarya Aur Safalta Bhari Zindagi Ke Nuskhe’.

In a post on X, Maye Musk said, “My book is now available in Hindi! Thank you to the Indian publishers Rajkamal Books.”

Maye Musk's Book Translated in Hindi

The book is now available for readers on the e-commerce platform Amazon. It consists of 240 pages.

(Maye Musk's book translated in Hindi/Image source: Amazon)

In January 2024, Maye Musk had confirmed that her book will be translated in Hindi.

It’s English version was published on January 1, 2019.

In the book, Maye Musk talks about her experiences from her life, conveying “hard-earned wisdom on career (the harder you work, The luckier you get), family (let the people you love go their own way), health (there is no magic Pill), and adventure (make room for discovery, but always be ready for anything).”

“You can't control all that happens in life, but you can have the life you want at any age. All you have to do is make a plan,” she added.