Elon Musk’s Father Errol Asked, ‘Will Tesla Invest in India?’ THIS is What He Says

New Delhi: Amid growing speculation about Tesla’s entry into India, Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk, shared his thoughts on the electric vehicle giant’s potential investment in the country. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Errol Musk talked about India’s vast market potential, calling it an incredible opportunity for businesses.

Tesla’s India Prospects

When asked whether Tesla would invest in India, Errol Musk responded, "I can't speak for Tesla, as it is a public company. Tesla would be very lucky to get in here...it is an incredible market for anything." His remarks come at a time when Tesla has been exploring possibilities of setting up a manufacturing plant in India, following discussions between Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s Growing EV Market

India has been aggressively pushing for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, with policies aimed at attracting global manufacturers. The government’s revised EV policy, which offers reduced import duties and incentives for local production, has made India a lucrative destination for companies like Tesla.

Errol Musk India Visit

Errol Musk is currently in India on a five-day visit, engaging with policymakers and business leaders to discuss green technology and EV infrastructure. He has also joined the global advisory board of Servotec, an Indian company with a specialisation in solar and EV charging solutions.

Errol Musk at Ram Mandir

Errol Musk also paid a visit to the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Wednesday, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk.

Tesla's Next Move?