“They Need to Be Stopped”: Errol Musk Speaks Out on Terrorism During India Trip

Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a five-day visit, coinciding with India’s growing ambitions to lead in green energy and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The 79-year-old South African businessman participated in a series of meetings with top Indian business leaders, investor groups, policymakers, and senior government officials. His visit has sparked curiosity, especially given his high-profile family ties and the global push for clean energy — a sector India is rapidly investing in.

While visiting the ISKCON temple in Delhi, Errol Musk took a moment to address a serious global issue — terrorism. He said, “It is a very bad thing. There are crazy people in the world, and we've got to do something about them... they can't get their way. They need to be stopped...”

Here is what else you need to know

His comments come at a time when India continues to raise concerns about terrorism on global platforms, making Musk’s remarks especially timely.

His trip is seen as symbolic of growing global interest in India’s green energy initiatives. When he was asked if Tesla will invest in India, he responded by saying "I can't speak for Tesla as it is a public company. Tesla would be very lucky to get in here...it is an incredible market for anything".